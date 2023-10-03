NEOSHO, Mo. — A string of vandalism means changes for the Neosho National Fish Hatchery.

The hatchery announced today (Tuesday) that all pedestrian and vehicle gates will now be locked between 4:30 p.m. and 8:00 a.m.

Staff tell us vandalism has been getting worse over the past several months.

They’ve noticed more graffiti and particularly racial slurs on the property.

A trash can recently burned, and a window was also recently broken.

The changes are for the safety of patrons, and they hope more people will visit while staff are present.