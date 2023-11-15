NEOSHO, Mo. — A Neosho business is celebrating nine decades in the community.

Branco Enterprises was first established in 1933 by Price Branham as Branham Construction.

The Neosho-based company specializes in construction projects, like schools and healthcare facilities.

Branco President Justin Branham says it’s a humbling milestone to reach.

“Understanding all of the people that came before us, my grandfather and his brothers and my dad that basically laid the groundwork that creates the culture that we have around here that allows us to exist for 90 years, so it’s pretty special,” said Justin Branham, President, Branco.

As part of today’s celebration, Branco held an open house for the public at both its Neosho and Springfield offices, and purchased lunch for all of its employees.