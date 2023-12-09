NEOSHO, Mo. — A local organization went door to door, today (Saturday) for a good cause.

The Newton County Food Basket Brigade knocked on over 400 doors, this morning, picking up food donations.

This year saw 800 cans of soup, over 1,000 boxes of mac and cheese, and 3,000 cans of veggies.

Also, 20 local businesses donated turkeys, eggs, and potatoes, all so families can have a full Christmas meal.

And this year, these items will benefit close to 900 families, over 2,000 people.

After gathering the food, volunteers take everything back to the Neosho Fairgrounds, where it is organized and counted before the food is distributed.

“We give individuals a ham, a gallon of milk, a half gallon of milk so it does take a lot to run it. I would say anywhere today there been probably thirty to fifty people helping,” said Nick Talbert, Newton County Food Basket Brigade Vice President.

The Newton Country Food Basket Brigade will have their distribution day next Saturday, December 16, starting at 9:00 a.m.