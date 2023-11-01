NEOSHO, Mo. — A program that helps provide food for residents during the holiday season is in full swing.

The Newton County Food Basket Brigade provides groceries for hundreds of residents in need. But in order to qualify for the free food, you must first register for the event. You can do so through the Neosho Help Center, just west of Skateland on Business Highway 49.

2023 marks the 36th year for the event.

“It provides approximately two weeks of groceries or that’s what we strive for um to qualify you have to live in Newton County, you have to be able to prove you live in Newton County with a tax receipt or a utility bill, something like that,” said Diane Strouss, Food basket Brigade Volunteer.

The deadline to sign up for the event is November 16th, with the distribution itself taking place on December 16th. Food recipients must also bring a social security number for every family member in the household. The sign-up location is 1321 Business Highway 49 in Neosho.