NEOSHO, Mo. — The Neosho Newton County Library is celebrating a new space designed to spark creativity.

The ribbon was cut this morning on the new Makerspace and STEAM Lab area at the library.

“No-tech” features include sewing, jewelry making, and building blocks. High-tech items like wood engravers, 3D printers, and robotics are also available.

STEAM kits can even be checked out and taken home. It’s a chance to expose visitors to new types of technology.

“You can tell the kids who have never seen this stuff before, and there’s actually quite a few. They’ll come back and their eyes will be really wide, and they’ll just be amazed. And, I know, a lot of adults are kind of amazed, too, I would say,” said Sabrina Stockton, Neosho Newton Co. Library IT Technician.

“It is a family Makerspace area, to where you’re learning science, technology, engineering, art, and math, you should be doing that together. Code together. Build together. Create Together. That’s the point, is to have that opportunity to do all that as a family,” said Carrie Cline, Neosho Newton Co Library Director.

The Makerspace has been around for more than two years, but it hasn’t been specifically staffed or open to the public until its soft opening two weeks ago.