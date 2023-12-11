NEOSHO, Mo. — From Webb City to Neosho – these are your three finalists for the relatively soon-to-be superintendent vacancy.

Jim Davis is the assistant superintendent in Rogers.

Dr. Robert Langman is the superintendent of the Darien School District in Illinois.

And Richard Fretwell, the assistant superintendent in Neosho.

All three will go through extensive interviews with the Board of Education on Thursday. Current Superintendent, Dr. Jim Cummins, is retiring at the end of this academic year.

His replacement could be announced as early as next week.