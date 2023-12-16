NEOSHO, Mo. — It was a cold, foggy, and rainy morning in Neosho (Saturday) – but that didn’t stop the Newton County Food Basket Brigade one bit.

It was food distribution day for the brigade – a big culmination of success, following the volunteers’ efforts leading up to today.

This year saw over 40 thousand dollars in donations — and over 31 thousand food items donated.

Today’s event started at 4:30 a.m., this morning, loading up box trucks to make deliveries.

Stops were made to local retirement homes and housing authorities in the area.

Cars began lining up at 9:00 a.m. for a drive-through pick-up option.

900 families and 2,200 individuals received these gifts, this year, thanks to many.

“Big thank you, couldn’t do it without them. It’s very sweet of all the people to come help, it warms my heart,” said Ann Hamlet, Food Basket Brigade.

“It’s our first day of Christmas break, so we got some time ahead of us. It’s the perfect day to come out and help out,” said Bo Helsel, Neosho High School baseball coach.

Each family received 35 items, including a ham or a turkey, milk, eggs, cornbread, and more.