NEOSHO, Mo. — Neosho’s Alternative High School is officially on the move.

Staff moved items from a much smaller space near the square into their new, larger facility this week, which is the former Central Elementary School building on Big Spring Drive.

The space became available with the completion of the new Rise Elementary School on Wornall St. The Alternative High School is now called the Central Campus. And, the school’s principal points out his students aren’t “bad.”

He said they choose to go there, and teachers try to make it a positive environment with project-based learning like automotive repair or gardening lesson plans.