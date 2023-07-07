NEOSHO, Mo. — A late Neosho woman — known for giving back to her community — makes one last large contribution.

“This is a gift that says ‘We believe in you, because of what you are doing for us and our community,'” said Dr. Katricia Pierson, President of Crowder College.

That gift — $1.4 million – to better the college’s engineering technology department. It comes from the Mitsie Renick Trust — and will also fund Crowder’s first ever endowed faculty position.

“It supports the development of the faculty position, helps them do any research and keep up with any credentials that other wise may not occur, and that is what this gift will do, we are going to have the premiere engineering tech program in the area,” said Dr. Pierson.

And it’s all because of the late Gretta — or as she was known to many — Mitsie Renick. She passed away in March at the age of 94 — but left her entire estate to Crowder College.

A neighbor of Renick’s was at Thursday’s check presentation, telling us with this donation Renick is giving students opportunities, she never had.

“She was always supporting students out here, and she was always very pro-education because she did not get the education that she wanted when she was growing up, so she always wanted others to do that,” said Jean Kelly, long-time neighbor of Renick.

“They were very involved in local community government, politics, and were public servants in the communities that they lived so learning about that whenever we receive a gift, we want to make sure that legacy of the donor is carried on,” said Dr. Pierson.

The funds will also support the Richard and Mitsie Renick President’s Leadership Academy which will benefit up to 20 students every year — as well as the construction of the new Renick Press Box at the Roughrider softball field…..which is expected to start in the next few weeks