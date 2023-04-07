Trial date set for June 29 to determine the amount of taxes and interest

NEOSHO, Mo. — A civil judgment against Newton County for withholding Neosho’s Tax Increment Financing money was announced Friday by Neosho city leaders.

The Circuit Court of Newton County entered a summary judgment for the City of Neosho against Newton County on Thursday.

The summary judgment establishes the county’s liability to pay tax money to the city. The county already collected and wrongly retained those tax amounts.

The ruling states Newton County must pay interest for the tax amounts it mishandled.

“The court’s ruling makes clear the county had no legitimate reason to keep the city’s tax money,” said David Streubel, the city’s attorney in a prepared statement.

Neosho city leaders are gratified they will recover those funds with interest for the benefit of the taxpayers, he said.

The taxes were from the Neosho tax increment financing redevelopment area.

Missouri’s law requires Newton County to pay Neosho’s sales and property taxes collected in that redevelopment area.

A trial date of June 29 will determine the amount of taxes and interest to be collected.