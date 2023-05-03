NEOSHO, Mo. — The City of Neosho is raising its water rates for the first time since 2017.

It’s part of the city’s ongoing efforts in improving water quality. Some components of the water system date back to the early 1900’s.

Depending on how much water usage you have, Neosho citizens could potentially see a 25-3-% increase in their water bill according Mayor Richard Davidson. The mayor said he is working on reducing that much of a price hike.

“We’re going to make these improvements we’re going to find a way to do it and at the end of the day I’m confident that we will reach a solution that is acceptable to the citizens, but also that is what we need to do to maintain our system,” said Davidson.

This increase will be larger since rates have not increased since 2017. The city council will meet on May 16th to discuss the final rate increase.