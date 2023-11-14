NEOSHO, Mo. — Something new in Neosho was officially dedicated Tuesday.

That would be the new Thomas Hart Benton mural on the north side of City Hall. Students, the chamber, members of the Arts Council, the artist, and residents were all part of the celebration further honoring one of the city’s native sons.

“We want to keep the whole Thomas Hart Benton alive. We want to keep him alive. We want our kids to know what he’s, what he’s offered to our community in the past and still does. The City Hall has a bunch of lithographs that he donated back in the 1960’s, and that’s quite a jewel to have,” said Janet Penn, Neosho Arts Council.

The mural is the creation of Neosho artist, Jared Jennings.