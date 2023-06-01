NEOSHO, Mo. — A Neosho teen is dead following a head-on crash in Neosho Thursday morning.

The wreck happened around 10 AM along MO 86 near Baxter Street in Neosho. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Sydnee Humphries, 18, was driving eastbound in a Chevy Malibu when she crossed the center line and hit a Kia Sportage straight-on in the oncoming westbound lane.

Humphries was pronounced deceased at the scene by Newton County Deputy Coroner Jerry Deems. Her remains were taken to Clark Funeral Home in Neosho.

Both the driver of the Kia, Ellyn Anderson, 37, of Neosho, and her 4-year-old juvenile passenger were seriously injured. Anderson and the juvenile were taken to Freeman Hospital in Joplin by ambulance. Their current condition is unknown at this time.

This is Troop D’s 44th fatality for the year.