NEOSHO, Mo. — A Neosho School District teacher is being recognized as a Pioneer in Education for her commitment and contributions to public education, said Missouri’s Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.

Shirley Cummins will be recognized in the 62nd Annual Cooperative Conference for School Administrators as a 2023 Pioneer, along with five other teachers from Missouri.

Cummins taught 10-12th grade at Neosho High School before serving in the role of assistant high school principal and then as high school principal. As principal, she was a recipient of the Administrator of the Year award by Missouri School Counselor Association in 2004.

Cummins’ accomplishments throughout the years set a foundation for district success. She established and coauthored the first Career Ladder Plan for Neosho School District, cofounded and initiative program to students and teachers, received a state grant to establish the first computer writing lab for southwest Missouri, and introduced the first Caring Communities Initiative to Neosho.

“These individuals are champions for public education in Missouri, striving for excellence and advocating for students throughout their careers,” said Commissioner of Education Margie Vandeven. “DESE is honored to recognize the hard work and dedication of these Pioneers in Education.”

A ceremony will take place during a luncheon in Ozark, Missouri with an attendance of more than 600 school leaders.