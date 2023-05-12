NEOSHO, Mo. — A number of Neosho High School student-athletes took part in a Signing Day ceremony Thursday.

That ceremony also included four music signees:

Matthew Redshaw will be a part of the University of Missouri’s band, the Marching Mizzou, in the fall. Carlee Patterson is headed to Missouri Southern.

Andrew Wilkie will study music at the University of Central Missouri, while Logan Noah is heading to the East Coast. He’s only the 2nd Neosho student ever to be accepted to the prestigious Berklee College of Music in Boston. He tells us music has been a part of his life since he was 4 years old.

“I’ve always been around music. My dad played the guitar. My grandpa played the bass, and, you know, it was like the ’90s, you know. So, like your Nirvana, your Soundgarden, youR Foo Fighters, your Led Zeppelin, man, dude. I grew up with a very supportive system when it came to music. I was super blessed for that,” said Logan Noah, NHS senior.

“The last student that I had that went there, he went on to do graduate work at Oxford, and now he works for a major video game company. So there are a lot of different routes that he could go with a degree from there,” said Melanie Soule, NHS Head Director of Vocal Music.

These youngsters will get to show off their stuff one last time, and in a big way. Saturday night, the official unveiling of the school district’s new Freeman Health System Performing Arts Center will take place. A choir and band concert that will also include alumni starts at 6 o’clock. It is free and open to the public.