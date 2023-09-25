NEOSHO, Mo. — An area senior center becomes a performing arts center for a day.

The Neosho Senior Center hosted its inaugural “Got Talent” show.

Center Manager Lena Bynum came up with the idea recently and wants it to become something for everyone to look forward to in the future.

“We started this a couple of weeks ago, we had karaoke and had about eight or ten people, and that’s where the idea kind of blossomed from, and so I just kind of figured that if we did a talent show, it’s something that could be done annually, and it can be kind of a tradition,” said Lena Bynum, Manager, Neosho Senior Center.

Bynum didn’t just sit back and watch the competition, she also sang one number herself.