NEOSHO, Mo. — State inspectors are wrapping up the latest round of school bus inspections, with several school districts in southwest Missouri getting top marks.

The Neosho School District is one of the top listings in the state with a 99-percent score. The annual evaluation ensures that there are no serious issues for the vehicles that transport students on a regular basis. Any defective components identified must be addressed within 10 days. District leaders say that avoiding such issues is a top priority.

“The last five out of six years, we’ve been at 100 percent – our mechanics, our drivers, and Marty Marsh, our transportation director, do a great job in making sure our kids are transported safely,” said Richie Fretwell, Neosho R-5 Assistant Superintendent.

As for some of our other top-ranked districts, the Sarcoxie School District earned a 100-percent rating. Scoring 95 percent or higher are Joplin, Carthage, Carl Junction, East Newton, and the McDonald County School District.