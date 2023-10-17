NEOSHO, Mo. — Teachers in the Neosho School District are receiving new equipment to help them in the event of an emergency.

Four hundred Stop the Bleed Kits, one for each classroom, are being distributed throughout the district. Each kit contains everything a teacher would need in a bleeding emergency, such as dressings and clotting powder.

Teachers are also being trained to use these kits. Chyenne Calton, the district’s Director of Nursing, said that in an emergency, teachers may be the first line of treatment.

“The idea is kind of just to provide them that one thing they can grab real quick to stop a hemorrhage, or a bleeding emergency when nobody else is around and nobody else can assist,” said Calton.

The training is about three-quarters complete. The hope is that all training will be finished by the end of the first semester later this year.