NEOSHO, Mo. — Benton Elementary School has achieved Level 1 certification in Marzano High Reliability Schools™ (HRS), according to a statement released by the Neosho School District. This certification means the school has created a “safe, supportive, and collaborative culture.”

“I am proud of the work we are doing at Benton. Our teachers deserve recognition for the unbelievable job they do each day,” said Dr. Joshua Depoe, Benton Elementary principal. “Achieving HRS Level 1 certification for Benton gave our staff validation. We are hopeful this is just the beginning for Benton. We have already started the process to become HRS Level 2 certified by the end of next school year. HRS Level 2 focuses on effective teaching in every classroom,” he said.

HRS is a program developed by Marzano Resources based on 50 years of educational research. It is based on five progressive levels of performance that schools must master to become certified. Schools will collect data and validate implementations to reach each level of certification. Marzano Resources analysts determine certification with school data teams. The goal is for schools to have positive and significant impacts on student achievement in a complex harmonious system.

“As you move through the levels, it represents a complete transformation in how schools are run,” said CEO Robert J. Marzano.

“HRS Level 1 certification addresses the factors that are foundational to the wellbeing of the school. We wanted to confirm that our current practices at Benton are having a positive impact on student outcomes and that our school is a safe, learning environment with an emphasis on collaboration to enhance student learning,” Dr. Depoe said.

Other schools within the Neosho School District are working to achieve Level 1 certification. Last year, Neosho Middle School and Goodman Elementary earned Level 1 certification. Once all schools are certified, the school district will be recognized as a Level 1 certified district.