NEOSHO, Mo. — Officials with the Neosho School District share what they – and the community – are looking for in their next superintendent.

The Board of Education recently released the findings of its community-wide stakeholder survey. It was conducted this summer, shortly after the current superintendent, Dr. Jim Cummins, announced he will retire at the end of this academic year.

The survey was broken into two categories – strengths and challenges – and gave residents, including teachers and students, the chance to give their input when it comes to the next leader.

“Well obviously we want a strong leader, and we feel like our district is on a good trajectory, things improving year after year, and we want somebody who is going to continue that and not necessarily take us in a new direction but continue that. We want someone that works well with our community,” said Jonathan Russell, Neosho School Board of Education President.

The application period opened yesterday and will close on Sunday, November 26th.