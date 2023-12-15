NEOSHO, Mo. — The search to replace Neosho School District’s retiring superintendent, has come to an end.

The Neosho School Board of Education has announced the appointment of Jim Davis as the incoming superintendent for the Neosho School District, effective July 1, 2024.

New Neosho superintendent search narrows down to three

Jonathan Russell, President of the NSD Board, expressed the difficulty of choosing from highly qualified applicants, in a written statement, “We had three outstanding finalists, who each had tremendous qualities and experiences, but Mr. Davis’ prior experience as a superintendent and assistant superintendent tipped the scales.”

With 27-years in education, Davis has previously served as the assistant superintendent for K-12 Academic Services in the Rogers, Arkansas and as the superintendent of the Student Choice High School District in Phoenix. His career includes being named a National Milken Educator, a recognition earned for exceptional educational talents and accomplishments.

Expressing gratitude and eagerness to join the Neosho community, Davis stated, “We are both humbled and honored as a family to become part of the Neosho community. Eagerly anticipating the opportunity to foster relationships and collaborate with stakeholders, I am excited to work alongside the dedicated staff to ensure every student thrives in academics, athletics, arts, and activities.”