NEOSHO, Mo. — The installation of a roundabout is expected to cause lane closures and more in Neosho soon.

MoDOT is telling drivers a week ahead of the project to prepare for delays along MO Route 86 in Neosho. Work will begin January 15 along Route 86 between I-49 and MO Route 175 (Gateway Drive).

Crews will convert the intersection east of I-49 into a dual lane roundabout. They will also add street lighting, signs, and permanent lighting.

On January 22, the Route 86 center turn lane and both WB lanes will be closed. From here traffic will shift head-to-head in both EB Route 86 lanes – with no access to Hammer Rd. north of the intersection, only the south.

Access to all businesses on Route 86 will be open during construction, MoDOT adds.

The project cost ($1.9 million) is split 50/50 with the City of Neosho. It’s slated to finish in November.