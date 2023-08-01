NEOSHO, Mo. — After Sunday night’s damaging storm winds left debris in its wake, residents in Neosho can take their downed limbs and branches to the Neosho Recycle Center, city officials said.

Those with downed trees, limbs, branches, and twigs can drop them off at 4700 Howard Bush Drive in Neosho. The Center is open Monday-Wednesday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The center is closed on Thursday and Sunday, however this Thursday, the city says the back gate will remain open for those who want to drop off their storm debris.