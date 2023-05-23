NEOSHO, Mo. — In what’s been a tough year to staff a public pool, Neosho City workers say swimmers will get their chance to cool off on time.

The city pool is on track for a normal opening this Saturday. The process of filling the swimming area is underway, something that can take 24 to 48 hours to complete. Crews point out they’ve done a lot of prep this year, including painting and new surfacing.

“Sealed some cracks. Had some water leakage and took care of that. So we got the water going – it’s the sound of summer. The pool, uh, actually looks good – getting ready for our opening date this weekend, Memorial Weekend,” said Kenny Balls, Neosho Parks Dept. Mgr.

The pool is open daily with hours generally running from 12:30 to 6:30 pm