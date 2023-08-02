NEOSHO, Mo. — A local pharmacy is helping customers save some money.

Mitchell’s on the Boulevard in Neosho has opened its new Cost Plus Pharmacy. Owners say it’s different because it focuses on people who are uninsured, don’t have prescription insurance, or have high co-pays.

They also said they’re stocked with generic meds and are transparent with their prices.

“We’re really excited to offer this new service model for patients. There are no other pharmacies like this in the area, so we’re really excited to be able to offer this service to patients who need it,” said Tanner Mitchell, Clinical Pharmacist.

Mitchell adds the service isn’t just for Neosho. They’ll ship anywhere in Missouri.