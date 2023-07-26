NEOSHO, Mo. — There’s a new addition to a park in Neosho.

Scenic Park off North Main Avenue has added a dog park. The newest addition to the dog park is the water fountains and fill station, made possible through contributions from Faithful Friends Animal Advocates.

This is the only dog park in the Flower Box City. It includes ramps, barrels, and toys divided up in two fenced-in areas. One area is for small dogs weighing less than thirty pounds, and the other is for larger dogs weighing more than thirty pounds.

The next plan is to make the restrooms more ADA accessible.

“Some of the citizens have put forth and said they’d like to see a dog park. So, you know, a couple of years ago, we looked into it and then this past year we made it happen,” said Kenny Balls, Parks Department Manager.

The Scenic Dog Park is open seven days a week from five in the morning to midnight.