NEOSHO, Mo. — The court case over a TIF district pitting Neosho against Newton County is getting closer to trial.

The two sides met in court recently. Attorneys for Newton County claim they still need documents from Neosho to determine what money is owed to the city in connection to the Tax Increment Financing, or TIF, district.

Read the full statements from the city and county below:

Neosho’s statement Neosho’s statement (cont.) County statement

They add that the city had stopped paying a special “economic activity tax” associated with that in 2017.

Meanwhile, attorneys for Neosho said they are still owed money. They point to county payments to the city of almost one million dollars in the past couple of years but add that those do not cover the entire amount owed to Neosho.

A trial date has been set in November.