NEOSHO, Mo. — Several hundred people gathered in Neosho, taking advantage of the sunshine and outdoor fun at a national landmark.

The Neosho National Fish Hatchery held its annual Open House to kick off its highly anticipated events of the year.

The event was in conjunction with the Neosho Dogwood Tour, as the hatchery is a stop on that tour.

Unfortunately, there are no dogwood trees available again this year, due to a disease blighting the trees for the past few years.

There were still other native tree species available for free, like white pine, white oak, short-leaf pine, and more.

On top of vendor offerings and live music, the hatchery is also celebrating 135 years of service to the area.

Hatchery officials say this springtime event tends to remind local communities of what it has to offer.

“A lot of people will say, ‘You know, I haven’t been there in a long time.’ And this kind of got them to come out, and when they get here they say, ‘You know, you guys have changed the place up.’ And we have. We’re changing constantly. And that’s part of what I like to do here, I like to keep updating the place,” said Roderick May, Manager, Neosho National Fish Hatchery.

May says there are usually some left-over trees from today’s event, so if you missed it and would still like a tree, give the hatchery a call or stop by this week.

To check out upcoming events for the Neosho National Fish Hatchery, visit the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, here.