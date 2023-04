NEOSHO, Mo. — A Neosho man died Tuesday after a single-vehicle crash.

The wreck occurred around 11:20 AM just four mile east of Neosho along Route D.

There, Missouri State Highway Patrol says Daniel Jespersen, 44, failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway. Jespersen’s Geo Prizm continued to travel off the right side of the road before striking two road signs and crashing.

Jespersen was pronounced dead at Freeman Neosho later that afternoon. This is Troop D’s 25th fatality for this year.