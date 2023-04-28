NEOSHO, Mo. — The poultry industry is big business in the Four States, employing thousands. And the next generation of professionals in that field are just a few years away from taking over the reins of that vocation. Students from southwest Missouri dominate a recent state competition.

It was the FFA Poultry Evaluation Contest held last week in Columbia. The Neosho High School FFA took home first place. In fact, every one of the top 10 individuals also hail from southwest Missouri.

Brayden Selgeby was the top overall finisher and says the whole team couldn’t believe their good fortune.

“She says, ‘Guys we got first’ and we were like no, we, we just couldn’t believe it. We were sitting at the very top of the convention center where the session was going on. It was really hard to contain our excitement really and be quiet for the session. So we went outside and we just celebrated with Mr. Littlefield,” said Selgeby.

“We kind of thought that we actually weren’t going to place at first, it definitely wasn’t our best day, and then whenever we got onto the website that showed us that we got first we were just overjoyed and super thankful that we’re going to get to represent Missouri at the national level,” said Maelyn Wright, Neosho team member.

“People, when they think of poultry, they think just chicken but that includes everything form turkeys to quail and not just meat but eggs as well. It’s a very big industry and very important for this area but it’s very important for the United States and the world too,” added Caleb Loncarich, Neosho team member.

“Poultry is a huge part of this area, it plays a lot into our economy and these students with the skills they’re taking from this judging contest or career development event actually could prepare them for that. They could come out and I feel comfortable that if they were to take the USDA United States Department of Ag Inspector’s Test they could pass that test and become USDA inspectors,” said John Littlefield, Neosho FFA Instructor.

But it wasn’t just the Neosho team that did so well at the state championship.

Cassville finished 2nd, Neosho 3rd, and Wheaton 4th.

Elizabeth Helm and her Neosho FFA team members went to area poultry facilities to learn firsthand.

“At the beginning of the year we went to Arkansas and did a run-through to see how everything went, but I feel like we actually overall learned a lot from that,” she said.

The national competition is scheduled for October in Indianapolis, Indiana.