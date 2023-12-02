NEOSHO, Mo. — Nine months ago, four Neosho High School kids set out with one goal in mind: to be the best in the nation.

They accomplished that goal at this year’s National FFA Convention in Indianapolis.

“I think we say nine months of our lives went into studying poultry, and hitting it really hard,” said Brayden Selgeby, senior, Neosho High School.

Neosho High School senior Brayden Selgeby says that time was well invested.

“Individually, I won the competition. I ended up getting first,” said Selgeby.

That competition was at the National FFA Convention, where Brayden and his teammates faced off against the best from each state in the nation.

“Every state has their district and state competition, and then even some areas of the country do regional competitions where they have to beat out other states just to get to convention, so it’s a pretty prestigious honor to go and represent Neosho there,” said Selgeby.

The competition the four Neosho High School FFA members took part in was “Poultry Judging,” and had them doing the same things a professional would do.

“Eggs that we judge, we’ll look at the outside of eggs, we’re looking for imperfections like cracks and common defects that happen whenever those eggs are laid. We’re going to look at whole chicken carcasses, grading those, looking for blemishes and things, as well as processed parts,” said Selgeby.

Neosho FFA Advisor John Littlefield says coming in fourth as a team was no easy task.

“It’s a lot of hours spent studying, working and fine-tuning your craft of what you’re doing, making those decisions and being able to justify those decisions,” said John Littlefield, FFA Advisor, Neosho HS.

The worst part was when he wasn’t allowed to be there.

“I couldn’t even be in the building, I mean, we bring them in, we get them sat down, and they kick us ag teachers out of the room,” said Littlefield.

While John couldn’t be there, Caleb Loncarich could.

He’s a freshman at Crowder College this year but was with the team when they qualified for the national competition.

“Winning district, and winning state was awesome, but being able to go on stage in front of everybody at nationals was, yeah, the cherry on top,” said Caleb Loncarich, Neosho FFA Alumni.

He did pretty well at the competition himself.

“I was eighth in the nation overall,” said Loncarich.

John says while this team will move on to other things, the bar has now been set for future poultry teams in the Neosho FFA.

“Well, success breeds success, and in our program, we believe that when students can see others having that success and how hard they worked, they’re willing to step up and take that challenge on,” said Littlefield.

This experience has left him with lasting memories.

“It’s just like your own children, and that’s the way that I look at them, each one of them. I love them like my own,” said Littlefield.