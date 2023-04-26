NEOSHO, Mo. — A Neosho High School student has earned a perfect score of 36 on the ACT, the school district reports.

Riley Kemna

Riley Kemna, 17, has taken the ACT every year since she was in seventh grade, scoring the yearly national average. However, that wasn’t enough for her. Her goal: to get the perfect score.

She shared how emotional it was the moment she received her score.

“At first, it didn’t register. My friends saw it and I almost happy cried, it was a relief,” she said.

Kemna says her teachers as well as her own efforts in being prepared are due the credit for her success. Practice tests and tutoring in areas that needed improvement helped paved the way to her perfect score.

She is an honors student and in advanced placement in many of her classes at Neosho High. Kemna is active in extracurricular activities and holds the position of Junior Class President. She also plans to attend college after high school.

“I want to either become a biomedical engineer with an emphasis in neuroscience or an environmental lawyer,” Kemna said.

Kemna is the daughter of Terri and Paul Kemna.

The ACT is a standardized test used by most colleges and universities for admissions.