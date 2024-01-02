NEOSHO, Mo. — Improvements are coming to the Neosho Fire Department.

Neosho city officials recently approved the fire department’s request to purchase two brand-new pickup trucks. Neosho Fire Chief, Aaron Houk, said the current trucks see the most action out of their entire fleet of vehicles.

They’ve been responding to medical calls and car wrecks since 2008. With all of that time spent on the road, Chief Houk said it’s time for some new wheels, especially since more than $20,000 was spent on truck repairs in 2023.

Chief Houk added the department will receive one of the two trucks as early as March, with the other expected within the next two years.