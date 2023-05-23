NEOSHO, Mo. — It’s the best of the best in the “Flower Box City.”

The Neosho Area Chamber of Commerce is taking nominations for its Beauty Spot award. Officials are looking for homes and businesses that go above and beyond in beautifying the community.

Chamber CEO, Lauri Lyerla says the current program is similar to one that started decades ago, one designed to boost the synergy in neighborhoods and grow curb appeal.

“Neosho in the 50s did a whole flower box campaign beautification. And what they said at that time was that – when people go to the effort to put a flower box on their porch. They maybe sweep their front porch, or paint things. It makes them realize the things that could make it look better. And so you just saw this reinvestment of people taking pride in their homes and in their businesses,” said Lyerla.

Nominations should include a picture of the site along with the name and address and can be submitted to the chamber’s office on West Spring Street.