NEOSHO, Mo. — Some businesses in Neosho are showing off their artsy side.

It’s a window art contest between multiple businesses on the square.

With Celebrate Neosho coming up later this month — Adriana Henry of Briar and Thistle wanted to do something to liven things up.

They added some art to their window — then challenged Magnolia and Sunshine — which answered the call and paid the challenge forward.

It’s resulted in five businesses thus far stepping things up in the window-art department.

“Seeing the downtown come to life is huge to me. I’m just so excited that people want to be here and experience it and want to help grow it with their own businesses,” said Adriana Henry, owner Briar & Thistle.

“So we absolutely love it down here and we love the community surrounding us. If they succeed, we succeed, it’s really a group effort and we really care about that,” said Marissa Bradley, Magnolia & Sunshine owner.

“Seeing all the businesses come together and try to help grow Neosho and see Neosho become better, it’s awesome, and it’s really awesome being a part of it for sure,” said Andrew Ray, Aray’s Desserts owner.

“I love it, I love it down here. I love working down here and feel down here. The weekends are great. Everyone hops around, it’s a fun time,” said Hillary Barrett Shelby Hance, Sam’s Cellar.

“Celebrate Neosho” is on Saturday, June 24th.