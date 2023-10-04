NEOSHO, Mo. — Neosho city officials say it’s been a need for many years.

A new roundabout will be constructed at Highway-86 and Hammer Road. The $2.3 million project is part of a cost-share grant with the city and MoDOT.

Officials say, several years ago, they saw a need for traffic control devices in that area — as well as at Highway-86 and Gateway Drive. A light was put in there — and now it’s time for the roundabout here.

“You know, we’ve got Love’s out there. We’ve got Branco. We’ve got CEI now. We’ve got Signature Granite. There’s just a lot of businesses that, that are funneled. 86, Hammer Road, and just the safety for the motorists, and having some type of traffic control out there, is beneficial for safety,” said David Kennedy, Neosho City Manager.

Kennedy says the work will be done in stages — so drivers can expect delays. A timeline has not yet been established.