NEOSHO, Mo. — Ongoing flooding issues in Neosho may get some relief sooner rather than later.

City leaders are in the early stages of a $6,300,000 stormwater project.

It would help to reduce flood levels around the hatchery branch and the lower high school branch.

Federal ARPA funding would cover $5,000,000 of the bill.

“You know with Neosho, our drainage concerns are so widespread really to fix everything here in town is probably 30 million. So we’re just trying to put the puzzle pieces together to get it all completed,” said David Kennedy, Neosho City Mgr.

This would be the latest in a series of stormwater improvements designed to reduce flooding, including a new detention pond at Crowder College more than a year ago.