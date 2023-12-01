NEOSHO, Mo. — Thursday’s rain shows and a few rumbles of thunder didn’t stop a Southwest Missouri city from officially kicking off their holiday season. The city of Neosho held their holiday lighting festivities tonight at Big Spring Park near downtown.

However, mother nature forced most of the planned activities to take place in doors — at Canopy Christian Fellowship — just across the street from the park. Neosho residents were able to stay dry while enjoying some holiday themed entertainment.

| 26-Mile Light Display Transforms Park In Carthage >

That included several performances by the Proclamation Youth Choir, and the telling of The Christmas Story from the Bible as well as ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas.

The lighting ceremony in the park did take place after the indoor activities. Despite the last-minute change in plans, the evening was a success.

“It’s really fun that they asked us to do this, and this is my first year in the choir so it’s a full on new experience for me,” said Kenzie Cook, a member of the Proclamation Youth Choir.

“It’s just that time of the year where you can kind of back a little bit and the city is giving back a little bit, where to the community, where they have a place to come and enjoy the Christmas lighting and the atmosphere,” said Neosho Parks and Recreation Director, Kenny Balls.

This year, the Neosho City Council voted to add new lighting — extending the illuminated holiday decorations from Big Spring Park — onto McCord Street.