NEOSHO, Mo. — MoDOT maintenance crews will make changes to traffic flow at the intersection of Neosho Boulevard (Business Route 60) and Daugherty Road Sunday, March 19. Drivers will no longer be able to make left turns from Daugherty Road onto the Boulevard or cross the highway.

MoDOT crews will install traffic control devices in the center turn lane on the Boulevard that will prevent drivers on Daugherty Road from turning left onto the highway or driving across the highway. Drivers will still be able to turn left from the center turn lane on the Boulevard to Daugherty Road.

The changes are being made to improve safety by reducing the chances of right-angle crashes at the intersection.

Work on the intersection will be between 7 p.m., Sunday, March 19, and 7 a.m., Monday, March 20.