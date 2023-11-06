NEOSHO, Mo. — Missouri State Senator Jill Carter says a new Neosho elementary school should serve as a model for the rest of the state.

Senator Jill Carter toured RISE Elementary today.

It’s a complete Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math, or STEAM, school.

She’s hoping to use what she learned today to influence legislation that creates facilities like RISE in other school districts across the state.

“To be able to give them the opportunity to be innovative and to be able to speak to the needs of their communities and give flexibility in assessments as far as their accountability systems and create a vision within their community that lets them speak to the needs of the kids in their community,” said State Senator Jill Carter, (R)-District 32.

Senator Carter says while she does believe the accountability that state assessments provide is important, she feels school districts need more flexibility to help students succeed.