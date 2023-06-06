NEOSHO, Mo. — A local library is using technology to stretch its footprint throughout the county.

Library lockers are in use in Diamond, Granby, and Stella—a way to check out materials without having to make the trip. A state grant to the Neosho – Newton County Library paid for the lockers. Patrons can check out materials online, then pick up the book or DVD at the locker using their library card.

“If they go to other libraries, we get them back in the courier system and off they go back to where they live. So it is great because Neosho is a long way for some of these people to drive. And the fact that we are part of a consortium of over 60 libraries. Even if it goes to—you may have checked it out from Carthage or somewhere else. You can go ahead and put them in our book drops. Either way, we’re going to get it back to where it goes,” said Carrie Cline, Neosho/Newton Co. Library.

Workers are hoping to add even more technology, with plans in the works to expand free Wi-Fi options.