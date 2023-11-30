NEOSHO, Mo. — A long-time local associate circuit judge is seeking a circuit court seat in next year’s primary election.

Judge John LePage has announced his intent to run for the Division One, 40th Judicial Circuit Court seat in the August 2024 Election. It serves Newton and McDonald counties.

The spot will be vacant with Circuit Judge Greg Stremel planning to retire at the end of this term.

LePage has served as the associate circuit judge in McDonald County since 1998… He has also served as the treatment court judge for Newton and McDonald counties for the last two decades.

LePage is the first and only candidate to announce his intention to run for the position.

The filing deadline closes next March, with the election on August 4th of next year.