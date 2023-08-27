NEOSHO, Mo. — More than 25 Jeeps showed up to surprise a special kid on his birthday in Neosho today.

The Joplin Jeep Junkies threw a surprise party in Morse Park for Kooper Tuten – who was diagnosed with leukemia last July.

After hearing about his diagnosis a year ago – the Joplin Jeep Junkies held a Jeep parade for him.

And now, Kooper is three years old and still loves everything “Jeep.”

His family, friends, and plenty of Jeeps all showed up today (Sunday) to celebrate Kooper’s big day.

Along with cupcakes and drinks – Kooper also received multiple Jeep toys.

And to top it off – Kooper was gifted his very own motorized Jeep.

“That’s what we need in the community is to help one another and lift each other up so that’s what we try to do as a group and it makes me feel good that we have such a good group of Jeepers,” said Tereasa Freeman, Joplin Jeep Junkie President.

“Kooper, just at being two years old, he loves Jeeps so much, and when we found this group — and they have just come together and have loved Kooper just as much as he loves them, it’s really just overwhelming, it really is, it’s amazing,” said Jennifer Wall, Kooper’s Grandma.

“It’s been quite a blessing and amazing. He’s… this group has been phenomenal to us,” said Lewis Tuten and Jatha Wall, Kooper’s Parents.

Kooper also received his very own “Jeep Junkie” shirt – so he is now an official “Joplin Jeep Junkie.”