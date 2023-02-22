NEOSHO, Mo. — The City of Neosho has announced the official opening day of the catch-and-keep trout season. The Neosho Trout Opener will begin at 6:30 a.m. March 1, 2023, at Hickory Creek in Morse Park.

Participants will need a fishing license with a trout permit. Those 65 years and older do not need a license but will need a trout permit. You may obtain a trout permit by following this link here.

Hickory Creek is stocked with rainbow trout five times a year. The creek is also a White Ribbon Trout area meaning during the harvest season (March 1 – October 31) there is a limit of four fish daily. Anglers may obtain any length of rainbow trout, and brown trout must be at least 15 inches in length to be kept.

All trout caught must be kept with head, tail, and skin in tact.