NEOSHO, Mo. — A local town is introducing a new way for people to pay their bills, at any time of the day.

The new “Justified Automated Cashiering Kiosk” or “J.A.C.K.” in Neosho is giving citizens the opportunity to pay their bills in person, outside of traditional business hours, 24 hours a day.

People can use “J.A.C.K.” to pay utility bills, city citations, as well as for parking at the “Hickory Creek RV Park”.

City leaders say implementing this new device is a direct result of listening to the community.

“It’s filling a need that we hear from our customers, as far as not having access to payment options. They could pay online, but for that, you had to have a credit card, so after hours people weren’t able to come with cash or checks and make their utility payments, so people were getting late fees and different things of that nature. This just helps solve that,” said Leslie Forest, Neosho Finance Director.

“J.A.C.K.” has been operational since last Friday and can be found behind “Neosho City Hall”.

It “speaks” both English and Spanish and will not charge a service fee for either checks or debit cards.