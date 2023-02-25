NEOSHO, Mo. — Local first responders gathered to play basketball, all for a good cause.

The “Tri-State Family YMCA” organization hosted its inaugural “Guns versus Hoses” basketball game at “Neosho Junior High School”.

Local firefighters and law enforcement competed against each other.

The money raised will go towards a campaign that funds scholarships for local youth and their families.

There also was a silent auction, vendors, bounce houses, and face paintings for everyone to enjoy.

“I see this as a time for us to lift up everybody right. We’re a charity, but without collaboration, nobody is very successful at all, and so this moment is allowing us to lift up law enforcement and fire department because they do so much for our community and it’s nice to acknowledge that without charitable efforts,” said Benjamin Coffey, Tri-State Family YMCA.

Coffey added that their aim is to impact everyone in the entire county and region.