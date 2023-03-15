NEOSHO, Mo. — A little bit of everything in the apparel department was up for grabs, today, for high school students in Neosho.

All part of the annual Great Clothing Giveaway event through Neosho Bright Futures.

Coats, jackets, shirts, hats, dresses, blouses, socks, and shoes, were all available to students free of charge inside the high school auxiliary gymnasium.

Kids in the high school’s Key Club played a role by holding a clothing drive recently and volunteering today.

“We kind of give our time to people in the community, so, I mean, really, all that goes into being a volunteer to the community, giving your time to everybody here, that’s what Key Club focuses on,” said Sarah Howard, Neosho High School English Teacher.

“It seems to be that kids think this is kind of cool, so when any kids think this is cool, those who truly need it feel like, hey if it’s cool for anybody, it’s cool for me, too. And they, so that way they, they literally get the need,” said DeeDee Dowell, Neosho Bright Futures Program Director.

“There are kids here that wear the same outfit twice a week sometimes, and we just want to give them the opportunity to have more clothes and just feel confident in themselves,” said Kaylee Schibi, Neosho High School Senior / Key Club President.

All of the items, thousands of them, were donated by members of the community, as well as a large number of high school students.