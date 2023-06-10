NEOSHO, Mo. — A new addition to Neosho kicked off its grand opening today (Saturday).

It’s The Sho – a food truck park – on West Coler Street.

Today’s event featured live music, a water slide, and a cornhole tournament – and of course – plenty of those food trucks.

The idea of the park is to bring a variety of food, cultures, and fun to the Neosho area.

According to the park’s owner, Chad Henry, it’s all for the community.

“This is where I was born and raised, my brother he is half this with me. We’re born and raised Neosho, we graduated here, both of us. This isn’t a money-making adventure; this is something to do with our community right here in our hometown,” said Chad Henry, owner of The Sho, a food truck park.

The Sho will be hosting a different event each weekend with different food trucks throughout this summer.