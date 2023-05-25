NEOSHO, Mo. — Missouri Governor, Mike Parson makes a Thursday stop in Neosho.

He took a tour, Thursday morning, of Black Rain Ordnance. The business has been around since 2009 and manufactures firearms specializing in the modern sporting rifle design.

The governor praised what it’s done for southwest Missouri, the state, along with parts of the country. He was also treated to a custom-built firearm made just for him.

“A huge honor that they did it in my honor to be able to do it and some of the things that are on there that duplicates the 200-year celebration of our state, pass governors. So that’s pretty well a piece that’ll be well, well cherished as we go on. But, you know, that, that was cool. But I think, again, you go back to all these people that work here, all the manufacturing that they do here and all the custom-made weapons that they make for different people is pretty astonishing,” said Gov. Mike Parson.

This was a nice mini-break for the governor. A number of bills are on his desk, including the $50 billion state budget, legislation that would ban all Missourians from texting and driving, as well as a bill that would restrict transgender care for kids and teenagers under the age of 18.