NEOSHO, Mo. — A new staff member is being welcomed at the Freeman Neosho Physician Group in Neosho, according to a news release from Freeman Health System. Dr. Melanie Akuna has joined the staff as an internal medicine physician.

Dr. Akuna recently completed her internal medicine residency at Freeman. She was praised for her work ethic and dedication during her graduation by Freeman’s own Dr. Rober McNab, who has served in a variety of notable roles with Freeman Health Systems.

“I think Dr. Akuna is definitely one of those people who is just so true to herself,” Dr. McNab said. “She brings a personality and charm to everything she does. It’s been a great pleasure to see her build her confidence and turn into a fantastic physician who will be an amazing addition to our medical family.”

Dr. Akuna is an advocate for primary preventative care by addressing patient issues early to help prevent her patients from becoming ill. She says she tries to use her knowledge to help patients better their own health rather than traditional paternalistic medicine – where a doctor makes decisions for a patient without their consent or input.

“I’m pretty easygoing,” she said. “I try not to be judgmental with anybody.”

Dr. Akuna holds a medical degree from the Trinity School of Medicine, St. Vincent and the Grenadines. She is also considered a “legacy” doctor because her father, Family Medicine Specialist Bruce Akuna, has been affiliated with Freeman for a long time.

Dr. Akuna is accepting new patients at Neosho’s Freeman Neosho Physician Group. Those interested in more information or want to schedule an appointment can contact the facility by calling 417-455-4200.